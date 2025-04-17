Mizoram reports over 2,000 pig deaths amid African Swine Fever outbreak

Guwahati: Amidst the recent outbreak of the African Swine fever(ASF) in four districts of Mizoram, farmers had witnessed a total dead of 2,357 pigs since March, an official of the State’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department stated on Thursday.

The official stated that the authority reported the fresh outbreak in Lawngtlai and Mamit districts in the western part of the state, bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, in the third week of March.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“With 140 deaths reported on Thursday, a total of 2,357 pigs have so far died due to ASF and 788 others culled to prevent further spread of the disease,” the official said.

The official further stated that the ASF outbreak has affected 43 villages and localities in the four districts, with Lawngtlai and Siaha being the worst-affected villages.

The authority reported the first ASF outbreak at Lungsen village in Lunglei on March 21, 2021, the official asserted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to official data, ASF has resulted in the death of 33,417 pigs, and the authority culled over 12,568 pigs during 2021.

Furthermore, the northeastern state suffered financial losses to the tune of Rs 896.69 crore due to ASF between 2021 and 2024, officials the official added.