Aizawl: Mizoram on Sunday reported 357 fresh COVID-19 cases- 46 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2, 20,786, a health department official said.

The state reported 403 cases and one death on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 671 as three more persons have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 319 people have recovered from the virus on Sunday, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 3,032, while 2, 17,083 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.32 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 18.64 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 2003 samples were tested on Saturday.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday and 6.58 lakh of them have received the full dose.