Aizawl: Mizoram reported 228 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday- 340 less than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 2,17,834, an official said.

The death toll rose to 664 as one more person from the Champhai district has succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day dipped to 17.70 per cent from 24.84 per cent the previous day, he said.

Mizoram has so far tested 18.48 lakh samples for COVID-19 and of this 2,287 samples were tested on Sunday.

The state now has 3,370 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,13,800.

The recovery among COVID-19 patients is 98.14 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state immunization officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday out of which over 6.53 lakh have been fully vaccinated.