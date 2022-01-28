AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the second-highest single-day spike ever, taking the state’s tally to 1, 67,725, a health department official said.

On Tuesday, the state reported the highest single-day spike ever as 2,222 people had tested positive for the infection, he said.

The death toll remains at 591 as no fatality was reported for the second consecutive day since Thursday, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,435, followed by Mamit (171) and Lunglei (137).

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 27.32 per cent from 27.51 per cent the previous day.

At least 325 children were among the newly infected people, he said.

The northeastern state now has 13,721 active cases, while 1, 53,413 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 91.46 per cent and the death rate is 0.35 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested 16.53 lakh samples for COVID-19 and out of these 7,554 samples were tested on Thursday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, Over 7.92 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.13 lakh of them have received full dose.