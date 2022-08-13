Aizawl: Mizoram reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 87 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2, 35,065, a health official said.

The state reported 226 cases on Friday.

The death toll rose to 717 as a 21-year-old youth from Siaha succumbed to the infection on Saturday evening, he said.

Champhai district reported the highest fresh cases at 29, followed by Aizawl district (25) and Mamit district (15), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.22 per cent from 25.36 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 655 samples tested on Friday, he said.

Mizoram now has 862 active cases.

192 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Saturday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,33,486.

The discharge rate stood at 99.33 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.62 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

16,92,501 doses of vaccines, including 8,73,264 first doses, 7,34,150 second doses and 85,087 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.