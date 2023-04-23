AIZAWL: At least 162 houses have been damaged by heavy rain and hailstorm in Mamit district of Mizoram bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday.

No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.

West Phaileng sub-divisional officer (SDO) Vanlalchhuanawma Chawngthu said that heavy rain and hail lashed three villages within Mamit’s West Phaileng sub-division.

At least 98 houses in Lallen village, 27 houses in Chhippui and 37 others in Kawnmawi village have been damaged by hail, he said.

He said that the heavy rain and hailstones have left around 61 houses- 40 in Lallen, 13 in Chhippui and 8 in Kawnmawi- unfit for human occupation.

Mamit deputy commissioner VL Remliana said that the district administration and local MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo have provided tarpaulins to the affected families.

The three villages fall under Dampa assembly constituency in Mizoram.

Sailo rushed to the affected villages on Saturday evening and extended relief to them.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka has also extended monetary assistance to the three villages, BJP sources said.