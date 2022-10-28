Aizawl: A senior PWD engineer in Mizoram has been arrested for allegedly forging the signature of the Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner, officials said on Friday.

According to police, Lalsangliana, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD, allegedly forged the signature of Aizawl DC and circulated a notification on social media declaring that all offices will be closed on October 25 due to inclement weather caused by cyclone Sitrang.

This fake document caused many people to believe that offices would be closed on this day causing widespread public alarm, the official said.

Police arrested Lalsangliana on Thursday based on an FIR filed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Aizawl District Isaac C. Lalrempuia.

However, the arrested engineer was released on bail as the accused had obtained anticipatory bail beforehand.

Mizoram Police in a statement urged the people to refrain from forging important government documents, and disseminate such forged documents or rumours as this can lead to serious legal consequences which are also evident from similar cases in the past.