AGARTALA: Normal life was severely affected in the Northeast state of Tripura on Tuesday due cyclone Sitrang.

Gusty winds accompanied by heavy rains since Monday night wreaked havoc in several parts of Tripura.

Trees got uprooted, houses and puja pandals got severely damaged due to the storms and rains that cyclone Sitrang brought with it.

Sources in the Tripura government, on Tuesday evening, informed that at least ten houses were partially damaged in the cyclone in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district.

Moreover, at least 26 houses were partially damaged at Sakhan Serhamun Village Committee area in North Tripura district.

As many as 22 electric poles also got uprooted due to strong winds.

Another ten houses were also partially damaged in an area under Korbuk sub-division in Gomati district of Tripura.

Many trees also got uprooted along the Korbuk-Satchandra road.

81 houses in Amarpur sub-division in Tripura were also partially damaged.

22 houses were partially damaged in Udaipur, Tripura.

In Bishalgarh, 861 houses were partially damaged, 32 houses were severely damaged and seven houses were completely damaged.

68 houses were partially damaged in Sonamura.