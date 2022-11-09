AIZAWL: There are over 8.31 lakh voters, including 4.27 lakh female voters, in Mizoram, according to the draft voter lists published on Wednesday.

Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 23,418 in Mizoram.

As per the draft rolls published by the Mizoram election department, altogether there are 8,31,272 electorates, of which 4,03,927 are males and 4,27,345 are females.

There are 5071 service voters, including 87 females in the state.

The Mizoram draft electoral rolls were prepared for special summary revision of voters’ lists to include people attaining 18 years of age on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2023, Mizoram joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has the highest number of voters at 2,76,657 followed by south Mizoram’s Lunglei district at 96,944.

There are six assembly constituencies in Lunglei district of Mizoram.

Hnahthial district in Mizoram, which was created in 2019, has the least electorates at 15,694.

The last date for filing claim (inclusion) and objection is fixed on December 8.

According to Pachuau, the final voter list of special summary revision will be published on January 13 next year.

There are 40 assembly constituencies and 1267 polling stations in Mizoram.