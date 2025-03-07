Aizawl: The Mizoram government has proposed to secure a $108 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement a new healthcare scheme, according to the state’s health and family welfare minister, Lalrinpuii.

The Union Finance Ministry’s economic affairs department recommended changes to the original proposal, delaying the loan processing.

As a result, the government submitted the revised proposal on February 25 after discussing it with ADB officials.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed the state assembly that the government would introduce a universal healthcare scheme with health insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per year starting in April.

The scheme will offer cashless treatment at both state-run and private hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government initially followed the Mizo National Front (MNF) government’s initiative.

The MNF government had sought a Rs. 1,000 crore loan from ADB to fund the healthcare scheme.

However, after the loan was not processed in time, the government decided to move forward with an alternative plan.

“We are confident that we can implement the healthcare scheme with a Rs. 5 lakh health cover per year using our own funds, without borrowing from the ADB,” the Chief Minister stated.

The government will implement the new scheme in April and is already negotiating with pensioners, government employees, and private hospitals to secure their support.

It may sign a final agreement with private hospitals soon.

Currently, the government is running the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS), introduced by the MNF government in 2019, which provides a health cover of up to Rs. 2 lakh per year. This scheme will end in March.

Additionally, the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which provides health coverage up to Rs. 5 lakh per year, is also operational in the state.