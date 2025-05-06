Mizoram police seize 236 Kg methamphetamine in Champhai, five arrested

Guwahati: Mizoram police in Champhai district seized over 236 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 30.72 crore, during a late-night operation on Monday.

The Dungtlang Police Station team intercepted a suspicious Bolero vehicle (registration MZO1G-7112) traveling toward Bungzung.

Upon conducting a search with independent witnesses present, they discovered eight nylon sacks containing 199 bundles of methamphetamine tablets. The total weight of the seized tablets amounted to 236.33 kilograms, along with Rs 2,89,500 in cash and the vehicle used for transportation.

Police arrested two local residents from Champhai Vengthar at the scene: 30-year-old Laltanpuia and 27-year-old Vanropuia, both sons of Lalchamreia. A case (number 17/25) was registered under sections 22(c)/25/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a follow-up operation, police teams were dispatched to Kolasib to apprehend those awaiting the contraband.

This led to the arrest of three additional individuals on the outskirts of Zanlawn, Kolasib: Nirupan Nath (27) from Kadamtala, Tripura; Lukman Uddin (33) from Churaibari, North Tripura; and Sagardey (27) from Choraibari, North Tripura.

The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Shivendu Bhushan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Champhai, as authorities work to dismantle the broader drug trafficking network.