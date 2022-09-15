Aizawl: Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department in a joint operation with Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS) and branches under Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), have seized 537 grams of heroin and 976 grams of Methamphetamine tablets at different locations in Aizawl in the past two days, an of excise and narcotics department said.

At least 8 people aged between 20 and 45 were arrested for possessing contraband worth Rs. 36.25 lakh in the local market during joint operations on Tuesday and Thursday, the official said.

All the accused hailing from Aizawl were booked under the relevant section of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.

Meanwhile, the state police in a statement said that 27 grams of heroin worth Rs. 13.5 lakh in the international market was seized from the possession of a 20-year-old peddler during a raid at northeast Mizoram’s Khawzawl town on Wednesday.

The contraband was concealed in two soap cases, the statement said.