After a hiatus of three months, Mizoram has reported fresh cases of African Swine Fever (ASF), the contagious pig disease that killed over 33,000 pigs last year, an official said.

State animal husbandry and veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga said that fresh pig deaths due to ASF were reported recently in some villages.

However, the number of pigs that died due to the pig disease would be officially announced after a meeting with state chief secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday, he said.

He said that officials of animal husbandry and the veterinary department would meet Sharma over the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that the cause of death to some pigs in east Mizoram’s Champhai town recently was confirmed ‘ASF.’

Champhai’s Electric Veng neighbourhood where the pig deaths were reported has been declared as a containment area from March 21 until further order, the statement said.

Pig deaths due to ASF were also reported in Sakawrdai village on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

The village council president Sangthankhuma said that more than 100 pigs have died since February this year.

The cause of pig death was confirmed ‘ASF’ recently by officials of animal husbandry and veterinary department, he said.

Mizoram has stopped reporting ASF-related pig deaths from December last year.

State animal husbandry and veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua had told the assembly house during the recently concluded budget session that 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF in more than 8 months causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled to prevent further spread of ASF, the minister had said.

No pig death due to ASF has been reported since December last year, he had added.

The first outbreak of ASF believed to be caused by pigs imported from Bangladesh was reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21 last year.

Later in mid-April, the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed that the pig deaths were due to ASF.

The outbreak has affected all the 11 districts of the state.