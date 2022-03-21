Investigating agencies, probing the blast in Aizawl on Friday, are now looking into a possible Myanmar link in the explosion.

Initially, the blast was believed to have occurred due to a cylinder explosion.

However, on-site investigations led to recovery of 900 pieces of detonators and other materials.

The blast took place at an automobile workshop at Durtlang locality in Aizawl on Friday.

The explosives were hidden in a pickup truck that was under repair at the workshop.

The blast in Mizoram capital Aizawl claimed the lives of three persons.

Also read: Mizoram witnesses dip in Covid-19 cases

The deceased have been identified as Lalhmangaihzuala (29), Lalmawikima (18) and Lalthafamkima (48).

The Myanmar link has been added to the probe following recovery of Myanmar currencies from the possession of the deceased person – Lalthafamkima, who was the owner of the pickup truck.