Aizawl: Residents of Parva village in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district staged a significant protest on Thursday, demanding the immediate revocation of a teacher’s transfer order.

The demonstration, spearheaded by the Parva Joint Action Committee (JAC), has led to the indefinite closure of all village schools.

The protest centers on the transfer of V. Lalhmangaihzuala, the sole regular teacher at Parva High School, to Lungtian High School without a replacement.

JAC leaders asserted that Parva High School is the only institution offering higher studies for Parva and the surrounding villages. The community had only recently secured a regular teacher after years of absence, making Lalhmangaihzuala’s transfer particularly impactful.

“The school now has no regular teacher, and we are forced to rely on Chakma teachers from the middle school,” a JAC leader stated.

The committee cited repeated, unsuccessful appeals to the government for regular teachers, especially for crucial subjects like Mathematics and Science.

Further grievances include allegations that the high school principal resides in Chawngte town and is rarely present in Parva village. Despite local leaders’ formal complaints, the district education officer has not implemented any corrective measures.

The Parva JAC views the transfer order as a direct “insult and negligence” towards the rural populace, and it demands the immediate revocation of the transfer order, vowing to continue the protest until the authorities meet their demands.