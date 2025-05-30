Guwahati: A wave of opposition is surging across Arunachal Pradesh as indigenous communities intensify their protests against proposed mega-hydropower projects, citing concerns over environmental destruction, displacement, and cultural disruption.

The latest flashpoint is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), where the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) vows to continue its agitation until the authorities withdraw the central forces and equipment.

According to sources, villagers in Siang district maintain a round-the-clock vigil against a pre-feasibility study by NHPC.

The deployment of 19 companies—nine central forces, nine state police, and one women’s police—in Siang and Upper Siang districts stressed the escalating tensions.

Drawing parallels with the devastating impacts of dams in Uttarakhand and Sikkim, the Siang protesters fear widespread submergence of villages and massive displacements if the SUMP proceeds.

“If we allow the big dams, our villages here and down the hills will be submerged and there may be large-scale displacements,” the protester stated.

The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is actively advocating for the Siang project, citing concerns over a massive 60,000 MW dam China is constructing on the upper reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, which flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and then into Assam as the Brahmaputra.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is reportedly pressing for the early execution of the Siang project as a strategic countermeasure.

Sources indicate that on Wednesday, residents of Nukung and Mla villages in Anjaw district, under the banner of the Nukung Welfare Society, raised objections to the 1,200MW Kalai-II hydro-electric project after a social impact assessment indicated potential displacements.

Further solidifying the widespread opposition, the Ekhomey Mowo Welfare Society in Dibang Valley district on Friday formally opposed the 400MW Mihundo hydro-electric project.

“The project threatens not only to destabilize the geological and ecological balance of Dibang Valley but also the culture and social integrity of our Idu Mishmi community,” the society stated, articulating concerns beyond mere displacement.

Lobsang Gyatso, a prominent anti-dam activist from Tawang, criticized the government’s stance.

“The government is going for big projects, saying small projects (90 to 100MW) are not viable. People are angry because the big projects may bring in big problems for the ecology and the environment,” said Gyatso.

He further urged the government to focus on addressing potential displacements and adverse impacts rather than deploying central forces against protesters.

Notably, in November 2023, the Arunachal government signed MoUs with central PSUs for 13 major hydropower projects, excluding the Siang project.

While similar agreements with private companies in the past stalled due to local protests, the government now projects these 13 projects to generate 13,000MW of power and attract investments worth Rs. 1.4 lakh crores to the industrially backward state.

The turbulent history of hydropower projects in the region is evident in the prolonged agitation that stalled the 2000MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Project for several years, affecting both Arunachal and downstream areas in Assam.

Sources added that NHPC is slated to open two units of the Subansiri project next month. NHPC now plans to open two units of the Subansiri project, located at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal border, next month, highlighting the government’s persistent push despite local resistance.