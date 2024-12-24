Itanagar: The United Tani Army (UTA), formerly known as the National Socialist Council of Taniland, has demanded the cancellation of all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) signed with hydropower developers for the construction of mega dams in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, the UTA emphasized that any consideration for hydropower projects must prioritize the best interests of the Arunachal Pradesh people and involve full consultation with all stakeholders and the public.

“The construction of mega dams should be totally banned in Arunachal in line with the advocacy for non-construction of mega dams adopted in the UN resolution,” it said.

The group, after a period of inactivity, has re-entered public discourse by raising several critical issues, including the controversial dam projects.

The UTA strongly advocates for a complete ban on the construction of mega dams in Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the United Nation’s resolution against such projects.

Furthermore, the UTA has demanded that non-indigenous individuals holding Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates, including those in positions of power, resign from their positions and leave the state within three months.

The group has also urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to intensify its efforts to resolve the longstanding boundary dispute with Assam. The UTA warned that it would be compelled to take matters into its own hands if the government fails to address this issue.

The UTA called for the relocation of Chakma and Hajong refugees residing in Arunachal Pradesh. The group stated that these communities, who were granted temporary refuge at the request of the Indian government, have no right to permanent settlement in the state.