AIZAWL: Mizoram recorded over 15,800 births and more than 6,300 deaths in 2024.

According to the state Economics and Statistics Department, Aizawl recorded the highest number of births with 6,624 babies, followed by south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district with 2,367 births and Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai district with 1,407 newborn babies.

Hnahthial district recorded the least births with 72 babies.

Altogether, 15,836 babies were born and 6,392 people died in the state from January 1 to December 22, the department said.

Of the 6,392 deaths, 623 people died of cancer, 520 people died due to respiratory problems and 467 from heart disease.

Additionally, 209 people died due to accidents and another 58 by suicide.

The causes of death for 4,366 people were not established in the department’s record.

Aizawl had the highest number of deaths at 3,041 during the same period, of these, 344 people died from cancer, 332 from heart diseases, and 298 from respiratory diseases.

At least 114 people died in accidents, and 20 people committed suicide in Aizawl district during the same period.