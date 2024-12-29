Guwahati: A team of Assam police intercepted a major drug shipment of suspected Yaba tablets in Cachar on Saturday.

The drugs were seized at Ghoongur Bypass in Cachar, Assam and were worth an estimated Rs 15 crore in the international grey market.

The operation was conducted by Cachar police, who acted on intelligence leads to stop and search a vehicle entering from a neighbouring state, reports stated.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found five packets of the illegal stimulant carefully hidden inside.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, and the vehicle used for transportation has been seized.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the department’s efforts on social media, stating, “Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State.”

He also stated that two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized.