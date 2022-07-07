AIZAWL: A team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police arrested a suspected member of the Tripura-based National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Aizawl on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The Assam Rifles said that acting on specific input, a search was conducted in a house in the Vaivakawn area in the western part of Aizawl.

During the operation, Jacob Hrangkhawl, the president of the NLFT (BM) faction was apprehended, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The Assam Rifles further said that the team recovered three mobile phones and two diaries from the “militant leader”, it said.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (abbreviated NLFT) is a Tripuri nationalist militant organisation based in Tripura, India. It has an estimated 550 to 850 members.

The NLFT seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state and is an active participant in the Insurgency in Northeast India.

The NLFT is currently designated as a terrorist organisation in India.