AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 23 more than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2,27,556, a health official said.

The state reported 40 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Monday.

The death toll remains at 697 as no new death was reported, he said.

The 63 fresh cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Tests, he said.

The single-day positivity increased to 10.96 per cent from 8.10 per cent on the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 575 samples tested on Monday, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 475, while 2,26,384 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 255 on Monday, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stood at 99.48 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19.22 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday and out of this 6.86 lakh people have received the second dose and 40,956 people received the precautionary dose.