AIZAWL: Mizoram reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 15 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,37,085, an official said.

Mizoram logged 103 cases on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Mizoram remained at 720 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh cases at 48, followed by Lunglei district (27) and Saitual district (11), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 14.23 per cent from 19.29 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 568 active cases, while 2,35,797 people have recovered from the infection, including 86 on Tuesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.45 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.71 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 826 on Tuesday.