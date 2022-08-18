AIZAWL: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) in Mizoram has demanded a separate time-zone for the Northeast region.

MZP is the apex students’ organisation in Mizoram.

MZP made this demand while staging a protest against the controversial citizenship amendment act (CAA) under the banner of Northeast Students’ Organisation (NESO).

NESO, on Wednesday, staged a region-wide protest against the CAA and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

NESO is the umbrella body of major students’ organisations in seven Northeast states.

MZP organised the protest at its office in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The protesters appealed to the Centre to repeal the CAA and withdraw ASPA from the Northeast.

It also demanded the Centre to immediately resolve the inter-state boundary disputes in the northeast and problems faced by the states in the region along the international border.

During the pan-northeast protest, the MZP also demanded that an educational policy be framed to suit the culture of the people of Northeast states.

Among others, the demands included provision of relief to the Myanmar refugees in the Northeast, framing of economic development policy, declaration of special employment zone for Northeast and reservation of grade-III and IV posts for the “son of soil” under the central government.