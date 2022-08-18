AIZAWL: Two teen siblings from Myanmar, whose relatives are taking refuge at Zokhawthar village in Mizoram, have been found dead in a jungle at Haimual village in Chin state of Myanmar.

According to reports, bodies of a girl and her younger brother were recovered from the jungle.

Reportedly, the teen siblings were ‘abducted’ or ‘arrested’ by the Myanmar military on August 14 following a clash between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) and a local resistance militia.

Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) personnel reportedly torched many houses in Haimual village killing many in the inferno.

The deceased Myanmar teens have been identified as Lalnunpuii (17) and her younger brother Lalruatmawia (15).

The deceased sibling duo is reportedly children of a commander of the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

PDF has been waging war against the Myanmar military junta for restoration of democracy in the country.

The bodies of the teenaged siblings were recovered from shallow graves in forest on Tuesday.

Relatives of the deceased siblings, who were taking refuge at Zokhawthar village in Mizoram returned to Haimual village in Chin state of Myanmar upon receiving the unfortunate news.

A proper funeral and burial were given to the teenaged siblings on Tuesday afternoon.

Small and big clashes have reportedly been continuing for over a week at the Chin state of Myanmar between the military and local resistance militia backed by the Chin National Army (CNA).