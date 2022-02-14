Two Myanmar nationals have been held with 10.256 kilograms of Methamphetamine drug in an area close to the Myanmar border in Champhai district of Mizoram on Sunday.

This was informed by officials of Mizoram excise and narcotics department on Monday.

The two accused have been identified as Lalthanzauva (27) and Rualthankhuma (28), both from Khawmawi village in Myanmar, it said.

In another major drug haul, the department also seized 33 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) at Thuampui locality in Aizawl.

One drug peddler has also been arrested by the police, who has been identified as Lalruatthanga (52), a resident of Thuampui in Aizawl.

The three accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, it said.