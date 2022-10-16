AIZAWL: A 27-year-old Myanmar man was arrested on Sunday for possessing 10 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Aizawl, police said in a statement.

The contraband was concealed in a soap case, the Mizoram police statement said.

The accused has been identified as Thalianchi, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar.

The arrested person has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act 1985) and foreigner act.

Mizoram police sources said that nearly 40 Myanmar nationals have been arrested between January and September this year in drug related cases.

The Mizoram police has been making constant efforts to curb smuggling activities in the state, the sources said

Earlier on Friday, Mizoram police had seized 6.8 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs. 34 crore from the possession of a drug peddler at new Champhai village near the Myanmar border.

The Friday’s seizure was believed to be the biggest drug haul in the recent years in the state.

On Saturday, a 42-year-old woman from Aizawl’s Zemabawk locality was held with fake currency notes worth Rs 98,000 in Champhai.

The currency notes were in 500 denomination.