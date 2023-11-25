AIZAWL: A 47-year-old Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing heroin in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the international border.

This was informed by Mizoram excise and narcotics department in a statement.

The statement said that officials of excise and narcotics department seized 247.6 grams of heroin at Tiau River near Zote village in Champhai district of Mizoram.

Tiau River is the natural boundary between India and Myanmar in Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram elections: ECI to meet NGOCC delegation on November 28 to discuss votes counting date change

A peddler identified as Thangkhenlian, a resident of Bulfek in Myanmar was arrested for possessing the heroin, it said.

The seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar to be sold in Mizoram, the statement said.

The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and was produced before a magistrate, it added.