Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Junior Research Fellow under the project entitled “Design and Development of FPGA based Brush-less Doubly Fed Reluctance Generator based Wind Energy Conversion System.” Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. The University was awarded Grade ‘A’ by the Mizoram State Pollution Control Board which conducted a Green Audit of the University Campus during the months of March-April 2013. It is an eco-friendly University and is one of the first Universities in the country to run effectively on Solar Power System.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ME /MTech in Electrical Engineering/Power Electronics and Drives/Power and Energy Systems Engineering/Electrical and Electronics Engineering (or equivalent) with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Desirable :

Candidates having GATE (any time in the recent past) and having appropriate knowledge of FPGA, experimentation/hardware implementation, MATLAB, Simulation, scientific writing etc. will be given preference in selection.

Fellowship : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA (9%) per month

Age Limit : Preferably 30 years as on the date of interview

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their application (Cover letter, CV along with scanned sell-attested testimonials in support of qualification, experience and publications if any) through e-mail to subirnerist@gmail.com latest by 10th December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





