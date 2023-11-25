AIZAWL: Officials of the election commission of India (ECI) will meet the delegation of the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) from Mizoram on November 28.

The NGOCC delegation from Mizoram are camping in New Delhi to meet officials of the ECI to press their demand for changing date of counting of votes for the recently held assembly elections in the state.

According to reports, the ECI officials will meet the NGOCC delegation from Mizoram at 3 pm on November 28.

The NGOCC delegation, which is camping in the national capital, comprises: H Lalthianghlima (president of Mizo Zirlai Pawl), Lalrampanmawia (finance secretary of Mizo Students’ Union), Lalmachhuana (president of Central Young Mizo Association), Malsawmliana (general secretary of Central Young Mizo Association) and Lalbiakmawia Khiangte (vice-president of Mizo Elders’ Association).

Also read: Mizoram: Indigo staff’s vigilance leads to drug seizure from Myanmar national, rewarded

It may be mentioned here that there has been widespread demand across Mizoram for rescheduling of the votes counting day for the assembly elections that were held in the state recently.

The election commission of India (ECI) had fixed December 03 as the date of counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Various organisations, including political parties, in Mizoram have been demanding a change in date of counting of votes from December 03 to December 04 or December 05.

Notably, December 03, the date that the ECI had fixed for counting of votes in Mizoram, falls on Sunday, which is regarded as sacred among Christians.

Earlier, Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta had said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, which is devoted solely to the worship of God.

“We know that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would not like the counting of votes to be held on Sunday,” Lalsawta said in his letter to the ECI.