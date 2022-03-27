Aizawl: In a bid to bring equality in dresses, a development board in Mizoram has proposed common school uniforms for all government schools from primary to higher secondary levels.

In its recent meeting under the leadership of state education minister Lalchhandama Ralte, the state Human Resources Development Board had proposed for introduction of similar school uniforms for all government schools, the board vice-chairman L. Thangmawia said on Sunday.

The Human Resources Development Board is one of the 14 boards set up by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga for the implementation of the state’s flagship programme- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

L. Thangmawia, who is also the ruling MNF legislator from Lengteng assembly constituency, said that the main motive for common school uniforms was to bring ‘equality’ in dresses among the rich and economically poor students in both urban and rural areas.

He said that a common school uniform is not a new thing and is being currently introduced in Central government schools, some states, and in all English medium schools under the Presbyterian Church of Mizoram.

“The common uniforms, if introduced, will also facilitate and put at ease many students, who study in government schools, to join other government schools without any bother of new school uniforms when their parents are transferred from one place to another,” Thangmawia said.

He, however, said that the colour of school uniforms might differ from lower level to higher level.

“The school uniforms used in primary schools may not be similar to the one used in middle, high and higher secondary levels,” he said.

Thangmawia further said that the HRD board meeting had agreed to make an appeal to all schools both government and private across the state to sing a patriotic and devotional song “Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian” in school assemblies whenever standard operating procedure allowed to hold assemblies in schools.

“Aw nang, kan Lal kan Pathian” is a famous Mizo devotional and patriotic song composed by renowned Mizo writer and composer late Rokunga.

The song was declared as Mizo national anthem by the MNF underground government during the insurgency period.

Even in the present day, the song is still sung as Mizo national anthem on important occasions although it is yet to be declared officially.

Citing that there was no political interest or agenda behind choosing the song, Thangmawia said that the board’s sole objective was to instill a sense of discipline among the students.

No school in the state especially within three Autonomous District Councils in the southern part of the state would be forced to sing the song even if the state government accepted the move, he said.

He said that the HRD board would formally submit its proposals to the state education department this week.