AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has availed loans from Reserved Bank of India (RBI) as ‘overdraft’ for six times during July 21 and August 2 in the current 2022-23 fiscal, an official said.

The official said that the government had availed loans amounting to Rs. 256.396 crore as overdraft during the period.

The state government is currently facing a financial crunch and payment of salary to government employees have been delayed at least two times in July and August.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has alleged that the Mizo National Front government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has caused “irreparable damage” to the state’s financial system.

Party spokesperson Dr. Lallianchhunga said that Mizoram’s financial crunch has now reached its climax with the increasing debt government employees no longer receive their salaries in time and the state government is now helplessly seeking all available loans to clear the dues.

He alleged that Mizoram has been caught in a debt trap.

The Congress leader said that medical bills amounting to Rs. 77 crore under the state health care scheme were pending for release to the beneficiaries.

According to him, a total of 39,505 beneficiaries have been registered to avail health insurance under the health care scheme and medical bills amounting to Rs. 77 crore applied by 72 per cent of the beneficiaries are now pending for release.

Lallianchhunga alleged that the MNF government made easy cashout to certain contractors, whom it favours even as the government delayed payment of salary and medical bills amounting to crores of rupees under the state health care scheme are pending for payment to the beneficiaries.

He said the government has released crores of rupees to certain contractors and firms recently at a time when the state is reeling under acute financial crisis leading to the delay in salary and medical bills payment.

Quoting a reply under the Right to Information Act, he said that contract bills amounting to over 9 crore submitted by first a class contractor named Kamlova Chhangte was released on the same day the bills were submitted.

Another bill amounting to Rs. 9.92 crore by Chhangte was again released from a district treasury within a week, he said.

He alleged that two bills amounting to Rs. 8.84 crore by another contractor named Zoramchhana, who is the relative of the chief minister, were also released recently on the same day the bills were submitted.

Besides, bills amounting to crores of rupees were also to Northeast Consultancy Services (NECS), a construction firm owned by sports minister Robert Romawia Royte, MLN projects, Tantia Construction Limited and other contractors on the same day they submitted their bills, he said.