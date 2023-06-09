Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is also the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president, on Thursday said minister Robert Romawia Royte will shift his camp and contest Congress dominated Hachhek seat in the upcoming assembly polls due later this year.

He announced this at the party conference held at Zualnuam village within Hachhek constituency in west Mizoram’s Mamit district.

Zoramthanga said that the party nomination committee has decided Royte to switch over from his existing Aizawl East-II seat to Hachhek in the coming assembly polls.

Elections to 40- member state assembly polls are due at the end of this year.

Persons familiar with the matter informed PTI that Royte was chosen for Hachhek seat to battle against Congress stalwart and incumbent MLA Lalrindika Ralte as he is seen by the MNF as one of the greatest opponents from Congress.

Royte is a minister of state in the present MNF government holding different portfolios, including sports and tourism.

He is known to be one of the most influential and efficient ministers in Zoramthanga’s ministry.

Zoramthanga exuded confidence that his party would retain power in the coming Assembly polls.

In the present assembly, MNF has 28 members, main opposition -6, Congress- 5 and BJP has one member.

Although MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and part of the NDA government at the Centre, the party does not work with the Saffron here.