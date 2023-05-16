AIZAWL: Minister for Law and Justice Parliamentary Affairs, Transport, Environment, Government of Mizoram TJ Lalnuntluanga on Moday flagged in the 10 day long bike rally connecting first villages of Mizoram at 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The Bikers covered the entire border villages along Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Myanmar Border passing through all the border villages of Mizoram.

The bikers started their journey on May 4 and reached Aizawl on May 13 covering a distance of 1643 km over aperiod of ten days.

Five Riders of the Moto Adventure club covered the entire route and volunteer bikers from Assam Rifles and border areas joined the Bike rally at designated routes.

The aim of the rally was to educate the border population on drug awareness, ban on single use plastic, importance of Hindi and English language learning for opening up employment opportunities, awareness on joining Sainik Schools, Army/ Assam Rifles, spreading awareness on central government schemes for border villages, development activities under Assam Rifles civic action programe and road connectivity in border areas.

The Bikers during their arduous journey met and interacted with the boder population and identified certain grey areas along the border which need immidiate attention of the state/ central goverment.

The bikers thanked Assam Rifles for their support in promoting adventure sports.