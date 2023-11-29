AIZAWL: Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has become the first-ever female officer of India to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC).

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi was appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) by Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday (November 29).

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi is a 2025-batch IAF officer.

“Her appointment is not merely a milestone; it serves as a testament to the remarkable capabilities of women who challenge gender norms and excel in diverse fields,” Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati said.

He added: “Let us celebrate this extraordinary achievement and continue to champion women’s empowerment across all domains.”

Earlier, Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi had served at the air force stations in Bidar, Pune and Bhatinda.