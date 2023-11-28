AIZAWL: Over 4000 personnel will be involved in the votes counting process on December 03 – the results day – for the Mizoram assembly elections 2023.

Preparations are in full swing across Mizoram for counting of votes for the recently held assembly elections in the state.

Informing this Mizoram chief electoral officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that around 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting process on the result day.

Votes will be counted in as many as 13 counting centres across Mizoram.

Voting for the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly was held on November 07 that recorded 80.66 percent voters’ turnout.

Meanwhile, Mizoram director general of police (DGP) Anil Shukla said that arrangements have been put in place for an incident-free counting day.

“The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 03 as decided by the ECI in various districts,” said Shukla.

He added: “All the voting machines are securely placed in various districts. We will be helping out the civil administration in the counting of votes. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) from outside Mizoram, central forces are already here.”

The Mizoram DGP further said: “Additionally, IRBn and Mizoram armed police have also been deployed. Full proof arrangements have been made for incident-free counting of votes.”