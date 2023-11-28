Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles have recovered 94.68 grams of heroin worth Rs. 47.3 lakh during a joint operation with special narcotics squad, CID (crime) of the state police in Aizawl on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Two local residents aged 32 and 37 years were arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed in nine soap cases, it said.

The operation was carried out at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn South area based on specific information, it said.

The recovered heroin and the two accused were handed over to special narcotics police station CID crime in Aizawl on the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.