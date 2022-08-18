AIZAWL: Mizoram leading cable television LPS vision is all set to organise professional fights, a spectacular boxing events, commencing from August 31.

The event, to be held at R Denthuama hall in Aizawl, is open for all boxers in the state as well as outside Mizoram.

Officials of the organising committee informed that as many as 182 boxers from Mizoram, Assam and Manipur have thus far registered for the professional fights till Wednesday.

The last date of registration is August 20.

The event will showcase professional fights from fighters in 5 different categories or weight – Fly (kg 48-52), Bantam (kg 52-55.3), Feather (kg 55.3-59), Light (kg 59-63.5) and Welter (63.5-70).

Each champion in five categories will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each, while the runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Boxers who entered the semi-final and quarter-final will be given Rs 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.

LPS Vision and Mizoram Boxing Association had jointly successfully organised eight editions of promotional fights between 2009 and 2019.