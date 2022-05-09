Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday launched an inter-state bus service connecting neighbouring Tripura.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga flagged off the Mizoram State Transport (MST) bus, which was named as unity bus service, from Aizawl.

The bus will operate between Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in Jampui Hills of Tripura North district.

Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said that his government has taken several steps to establish a healthy relationship with its neighbouring states as well as neighbouring countries.

He hoped that the bus service would promote unity and also a friendly environment across the neighbouring states while providing much-needed conveniences for travellers on the other side.

He said that more efforts would be made to improve the road connectivity that Mizoram shares with its neighbouring states.

He also thanked the Tripura government for its cooperation.

Deputy speaker Lalrinawma, Transport minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte and three legislators-Lalrinsanga Ralte, Ramthanmawia and Zothantluanga were also present at the event.

The bus service would be available from Aizawl every Monday and Thursday and on every Tuesday and Friday from Behlianchhip in Tripura.

Integration of all kindred Zo tribes through different modes, including people to people contact through road connectivity, was the election agenda of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

The Mizoram government is also making efforts to launch transport services between Aizawl and Churachanpur in Manipur and with Tahan in Myanmar, according to officials.