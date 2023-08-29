Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Non-Teaching Staff (Network Engineer) on Contractual Basis.

Name of post : Network Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering / IT or Equivalent or above from recognized Board/University/ Institute – with valid CCNP/CCNA Certification

Desirable Qualification & Experience : A person having at least 1 (one) year experience of Network Support Engineer in Govt./University/ Institution/ reputed Firms; skills in trouble shooting of network related problems; LAN Management, Network Configuration

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications supported by self-attested relevant documents by email to recruitmentnonteaching@nitmz.ac.in within 22nd September 2023

Application Fees : The prescribed application fee is Rs. 500.00 (Rs. 200 for SC/ST/EWS applicant

on submission of valid supporting Certificate).

