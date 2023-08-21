Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position under a Research Project sponsored by DRDO Industry Academia Centres of Excellence, Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E./B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering) with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA and above throughout careers with GATE. Or, M.E./M. Tech degree in Fluid and Thermal Engineering/Energy Engineering with 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA and above throughout careers with GATE.

Desirable : Experience in handling projects (may be in M. Tech final year project) related to Biomass Energy Conversion/ Renewable Energy, Gasification, etc.

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA for First year as JRF

Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA for Second year as JRF

Rs. 35,000/- + 8% HRA for Third year as SRF

How to apply : Candidates can send their application form, resume and relevant certificates/ documents to lalhmingsanga.mech@nitmz.ac.in on or before 30th August, 2023 (5:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here