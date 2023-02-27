Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a project entitled “Development of QWB Strained Channel Nanowire GAAFET for SuperFast Switching” in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/-per month + 8% HRA (as per rules) for the first year, Rs. 31,000/-per month + 8% HRA (as per rules) for the second year, Rs. 35,000/- per month +8% HRA (as per rules) for the third year.

Qualification : M.E./ M. Tech in Microelectronics / VLSI / Semiconductor Devices / Nanoelectronics or related specialization. And a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA throughout career. GATE/ NET qualification is mandatory.

Also Read : New Year 2023 : Places and travel experiences of Northeast India you must definitely visit or witness soon

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nitmz.ac.in/.

A softcopy of the application complete in all respect with all relevant documents should be emailed to the Principal Investigator by email rudra.ece@nitmz.ac.in with the Subject line of email “Application for the post of JRF in the Department of ECE” by 5:00 pm of March 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 8 make-up looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is great for parties