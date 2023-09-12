Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Associate (PA) under SERB-CRG Scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi in the research project entitled “Potential effect of climate change on hydrochemical regimes of wetlands in Aizawl district, Mizoram.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Associate (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments :

JRF : Rs. 31,000 + HRA in 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000 + HRA in 3rd year

Project Associate: Rs. 25,000 + HRA

Qualification & Experience :

1. Master degree in Environmental Science or allied subjects with specialization in the areas commensurate with theme of the project.

2. The candidate having knowledge of plant-soil-water analysis, Remote Sensing & GIS application

particularly geospatial mapping of spring and modeling springshed will be given preference.

3. Applicant should have cleared NET/GATE Examination for JRF. If suitable NET/GATE

candidate is not found, appointment will be made as a Project Associate

How to apply : Candidates may send their application along with bio-data and photocopies of relevant documents by email to mishrabp111@yahoo.com latest by 20th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here