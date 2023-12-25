Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I under the project entitled “Diagenetic versus Pyrogenic Origin of Megascopic and Microscopic entities in Organic Sedimentary Archives: Illustrations from Organic Geochemistry (Molecular Fossils and PAHs).” Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.31,000 + HRA per month for two years

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Sciences/Petroleum Geosciences/Geochemistry

or allied subjects.

Applicants should have cleared NET/GATE examination

Desirable Qualification :

Basic knowledge in Geochemistry, Organic Geochemistry, Organic Petrology, Coal Geology/ Petroleum Geology

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application along with bio-data mentioning details of qualification, experience, contact details, etc. for the aforementioned position supported by self-attested photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualifications (mark sheets and certificates of matriculation onwards), and experience certificate (if any), to Dr. Santanu Ghosh, Principal Investigator, SERB-SRG Project, Department of Geology, Mizoram University, Aizawl-796004, Mizoram, India through email at gsantanu09@gmail.com/gsantanu@mzu.edu.in latest by 15th February 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here