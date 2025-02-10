Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIMC Aizawl Mizoram.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Aizawl Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Programme Presenter, Apna Radio 90.0 FM. IIMC has an in-campus Community Radio called ‘Apna Radio’ to proliferate and promote the growth of highly effective medium of communication by providing practical exposure to the student community and the local population. Indian Institute of Mass Communication considers communication as an imperative for development and is committed to serving society by providing world class teaching, training and research, thus preparing students, officers and practitioners to take on the challenges of an ever-evolving world. IIMC’s training programmes have been tailored to meet the needs of developing countries and this makes IIMC different and places it in a unique position. This also gives a unique identity and character to IIMC alumni, who hold positions of responsibility and repute all across the world.

Name of post : Programme Presenter, Apna Radio 90.0 FM

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable : Graduation or Post Graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism. Be well aware of issues, events and developments at local and national levels.

Professional Educations :

i) Must possess at least 3 years experience in a broadcasting set up as a Producer/ Presenter/ Production Assistant/ Broadcast Assistant.

ii) Must possess a good voice quality. Must be able to edit programmes and handle broadcast.

iii) Good Knowledge of all broadcast equipment and proficiency in editing.

iv) Proficiency in English & Mizo.

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on the last date of advertisement)

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated).

How to apply :

Candidates must send their CV with scanned copies of the supporting documents altogether.

They should send it via email to [email protected] by 5:00 pm of 21st February, 2025.

They should also provide names and numbers of two supervisors with whom they have worked as references.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here