Mizoram Jobs ICFRE-BRC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in ICFRE-Bamboo and Rattan Centre (ICFRE-BRC), Mizoram.

ICFRE-Bamboo and Rattan Centre (ICFRE-BRC), Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl, Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Project Fellow under the project “Forest Fire Research and Knowledge Management.”

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class M.Sc. in Forestry/Botany/Environmental Science

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA as admissible

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 28 years as on 15/03/2023. Age relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ ST/ Women and 3 years for OBC candidates

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be held on 15th March 2023 from 10.30 AM onwards at ICFRE-Bamboo and Rattan Centre (ICFRE-BRC), Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl, Mizoram

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a filled up application form (available in the website www.icfre.gov.in and can also be collected from the office of ICFRE-BRC, Bethlehem Vengthlang, Aizawl) along with relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

