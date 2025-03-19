Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Finance Officer. Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU consisted of seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and also Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has made considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University was accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India. Mizoram University altogether ranked 1st among the central universities of the North East region by bagging the 13th position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023’s Top 20 Central Universities catagory.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

(i) Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

(ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education

OR

15 Years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall also be as a Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Pay : Level 14 (Rationalised entry Pay of Rs. 1,44,200/-)

Age Limit : Preferably below 57 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications altogether in ONLINE MODE only through MZU Samarth Recruitment Portal: https://mzunt.samarth.edu.in

End date of online application: 19/04/2025 – 05:00 PM IST

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,000.00 for General candidates. Rs. 500.00 altogether for SC/ST/EWS applicant on submission of supporting Certificate.

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are fully exempted from payment of the prescribed fees. They should, however, submit relevant Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Women applicants are altogether fully exempted from payment of the prescribed fees.

