Mizoram Jobs : Apply for 33 vacancies in TISS

Applications are invited for 33 vacant positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mizoram.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 33 vacant non-teaching positions on contract basis under its independent centre known as Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE) (formerly Centre of Education, Innovation and Action

Research) which was established in 2015 to engage with and promote innovation in the school curriculum, teacher education, and higher education curriculum and pedagogy. Selected candidates will be posted at multiple locations across India

Name of post : Post Doctoral Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Humanities and Social Science Education/Peace Education : 1

Teacher Education : 1

School Leadership : 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 60,000/- to 80,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience.

Qualification : PhD in relevant disciplines

Name of post : Research Associate (Senior)

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education Finance/policy/evaluation : 1

Teacher Education : 1

Inclusive Education: 1

Education/Social Science Research (RA or Res. Manager) : 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 40,000/- to 60,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience.

Qualification : Post Graduate degree or PhD in relevant disciplines

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Education Finance/policy/evaluation : 1

Humanities and Social Science Education : 1

School Leadership: 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 35,000/- to 55,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in relevant disciplines

Name of post : Research Assistant (Senior) / Research Associate (Junior)

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics Education : 2

Physical Science Education : 2

Biological Science Education : 2

English Education : 2

Social Science Education : 2

Telegu Education : 2

Urdu Education : 2

Teacher Education/Psychometry : 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 30,000/- to 40,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate degree in relevant disciplines along with BEd / MEd

Name of post : Project / Programme Manager

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Senior Project Manager : 1

Project Manager : 2

Programme Manager : 1

State Technologist : 1

Field Resource Coordinator : 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 25,000/- to 70,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate degree in relevant disciplines

Name of post : HR/Admin/Finance

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

HR Associate – Talent Acquisition Specialist : 1

Finance Executive : 1

Remuneration: Gross monthly remuneration for the position is in the range of Rs. 35,000/- to 85,000/- per month, commensurate with qualification and experience

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate degree in relevant disciplines

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the application form https://bit.ly/CETE-TISS-Application-NTSApr2023 and after submitting the form to take a screenshot and send the same to

cete.recruitment@tiss.edu

Last date for submission of application forms is 5th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here