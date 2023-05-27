Aizawl: Mizoram has banned import of Rahu fish from other states following reports that some fishes got the odour of kerosene oil, an official statement said on Friday.

Inspections are being conducted at market places in different parts of the state by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of the Health department after several complaints that kerosene smell was found in Rahu fish imported from outside the state, the statement said.

The imported Rahu fishes found during inspection were freezed by the FDA and samples were sent to Central Food Laboratory in Kolkata for a test, it said.

The FDA has urged fish sellers not to import Rohu fish from outside the state till sample results are out.

It also urged the general public to avoid consuming such fishes and also fish sellers not to sell them.

The FDA also said that it has contacted food safety officials of such states, from where fishes are imported to Mizoram.

It further said massive investigation is on to ascertain how the fish species got the kerosene smell.