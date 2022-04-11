The process of issuing identity cards to the Myanmarese refugees, who are taking shelter in Mizoram, would get completed soon.

This was informed by the Mizoram home department.

The identity cards that have been issued by the Mizoram home department are for documentation process of the state government.

Nearly, 30 thousand Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in Mizoram after fleeing their country following the military coup in the country last year.

Notably, most of the Myanmarese refugees, taking shelter in Mizoram are from the Chin state, who share ethnicity with the Mizos.

Over 1000 Myanmarese refugees have been issued identity cards in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district.

On the other hand, over 4700 Myanmarese refugees have been issued identity cards in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

District-wise breakup of Myanmarese refugees in Mizoram:

Siaha – 9464

Champhai – 7810

Lawngtlai – 5475

Aizawl – 1916

Lunglei – 1986

Hnahthial – 1732

Serchhip – 433

Kolasib – 149

Mamit – 450

Khawzawl – 64

Saitual – 53