The process of issuing identity cards to the Myanmarese refugees, who are taking shelter in Mizoram, would get completed soon.
This was informed by the Mizoram home department.
The identity cards that have been issued by the Mizoram home department are for documentation process of the state government.
Nearly, 30 thousand Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in Mizoram after fleeing their country following the military coup in the country last year.
Notably, most of the Myanmarese refugees, taking shelter in Mizoram are from the Chin state, who share ethnicity with the Mizos.
Over 1000 Myanmarese refugees have been issued identity cards in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district.
On the other hand, over 4700 Myanmarese refugees have been issued identity cards in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.
District-wise breakup of Myanmarese refugees in Mizoram:
Siaha – 9464
Champhai – 7810
Lawngtlai – 5475
Aizawl – 1916
Lunglei – 1986
Hnahthial – 1732
Serchhip – 433
Kolasib – 149
Mamit – 450
Khawzawl – 64
Saitual – 53