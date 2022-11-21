Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champai recovered a huge cache of War Like Stores (WLS) in the Champhai District in Mizoram on Monday.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai based on specific information.

During checking in the general area Farlui-Tiau River along the Indo-Myanmar border, country-made Rifles, ammunition of 12 bore, improvised grenade, 7.62 carts (Chinese origin), walkie-talkies set with charging set (Chinese make) were recovered.

The illegal stores were seized and handed over to Customs Preventive Force for further legal proceedings.

The officials, however, did not state who the items may have belonged to.

They did not even reveal if the seized materials could have been linked to militants.